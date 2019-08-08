Singer Navi denies pregnancy and marriage rumors

Singer Navi denied pregnancy and marriage rumors surrounding her.



On the August 8th episode of MBC FM4U's 'Ji Suk Jin's Two O'Clock Date', Navi addressed rumors she had gotten pregnant and was actually married. She said firmly, "It's not true." Her label also told media outlets, "Navi is not married, and she's definitely not currently pregnant. Lee Soo Ji, who also took a photo with her, is not pregnant either. This is out of nowhere."



Last year, Navi was confirmed to be dating a soccer coach 1 year her senior.