Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

7

9

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

Singer Navi denies pregnancy and marriage rumors

AKP STAFF

Singer Navi denied pregnancy and marriage rumors surrounding her.

On the August 8th episode of MBC FM4U's 'Ji Suk Jin's Two O'Clock Date', Navi addressed rumors she had gotten pregnant and was actually married. She said firmly, "It's not true." Her label also told media outlets, "Navi is not married, and she's definitely not currently pregnant. Lee Soo Ji, who also took a photo with her, is not pregnant either. This is out of nowhere."

Last year, Navi was confirmed to be dating a soccer coach 1 year her senior.

  1. Navi
3 2,477 Share 44% Upvoted

1

Brown_Cream338 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

She's cute. If she wants some kids call me lol

Share

1

Gold_Chilli251 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

The rumor mill must be working overtime. 😁. If I was her I would be asking who started these rumors and when I found out who it was I would file legal action. 🧐

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lisa
BLACKPINK's Lisa looks stunning in 'O Lens' CF
14 hours ago   5   10,516

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND