WINNER's Kim Jin Woo has revealed the title to his solo debut single!

It looks like Kim Jin Woo's long-awaited solo debut title track will be a very personal, unique concept, titled "Jinu's Heyday". In his newly released 2nd concept film, the idol sits idly in the corner of a room as a flickering light turns on and off rhythmically over the frame. Kim Jin Woo's full solo debut single is set for release on August 14 at 6 PM KST.

Can't wait to hear "Jinu's "Heyday" asap!