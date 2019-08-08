Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

14

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

Actor Son Seung Won's 1.5-year prison sentence for hit-and-run DUI upheld in 2nd appeal trial

AKP STAFF

Actor Son Seung Won has failed to appeal his 1.5-year prison sentence on August 9, during the final day of his 2nd court appeal trial.

On this day, Son Seung Won appeared at court with his hair cut short. During his initial trial, the actor was sentenced to 1.5 years of prison for causing a hit-and-run accident while driving under the influence, during a time frame when his license was revoked due to a prior DUI offense. 

During this trial, court officials overturned a decision to rule Son Seung Won as not guilty of danger caused by reckless driving from the initial 1st trial. However, the court took into consideration that Song Seung Won came to a legal settlement with his victims, and ultimately ruled that the original sentence of 1.5 years in prison would uphold. 

  1. misc.
2 3,465 Share 93% Upvoted

0

Grimjester168 pts 6 hours ago 1
6 hours ago

hit and run with dui only 1.5 years ? even with a settlement that seems a bit low

Share

1 more reply

Lisa
BLACKPINK's Lisa looks stunning in 'O Lens' CF
14 hours ago   5   10,516

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND