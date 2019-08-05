Oh My Girl are ready for summer fun in comeback MV for 'Bungee (Fall In Love)'

Oh My Girl is back with a new summer song!



The WM Entertainment girl group just released the title track on their summer package album 'Fall In Love,' entitled "Bungee (Fall In Love)."



"Bungee (Fall In Love)" is a charming electro-pop track produced by 153/Joombas Music Group, who previously worked with the girls on the song "Cupid." The song features a light guitar sound and rhythmical melody that creates a fun summer mood.



Meanwhile, the 'Fall In Love' package album is officially available through online music distributors.



Check out the full music video above!