Project group X1 has just released a short glimpse of their debut choreography!

Born from Mnet's recently ended survival series 'Produce X 101', X1 will be making their official debut this August 27 with their 1st mini album, 'Quantum Leap'. According to the title, this video was filmed only a day before the X1 members began filming their official debut MV, meaning that this is a glimpse of the completed choreography.

What do you think of the X1 members' formations so far?