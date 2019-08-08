Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Tony announces his 1st solo fan meeting

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Tony will be greeting fans at his first ever solo fan meeting, 'Under the Blue Sky'!

Previously, Tony's label Hongyi Entertainment confirmed that they've decided to partner up with FNC Entertainment in order to manage both Tony and Wei Zi Yue's Korean promotions. Not long after, FNC Entertainment officially announced ticketing details for Tony's upcoming fan meeting, set to take place this August 24 at 3 PM KST at the White Water Hall in Seoul. 

Ticketing will be by form submission, from August 9-10. Who would love to attend Tony's first solo fan meeting?

iamthebestt-42 pts
2 hours ago

He is handsome. He looks a bit like yunseong frm woollim

mkBTS28 pts
5 hours ago

I’m so happy for Tony. He has been one of my favorites since the beginning of produce x.

