Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

21

11

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SM Entertainment responds to rumors of Taemin, Kai & Baekhyun, Taeyong & Mark, and Lucas & Ten debuting as 'super boy group'

AKP STAFF

SM Entertainment has responded to rumors of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT's Taeyong and Mark, and WayV's Lucas and Ten debuting as a 'super boy group.' 

On August 2, SME told media outlets, "An official announcement will be released on August 8," exciting fans.

As previously reported, Taemin, Kai, Baekhyun, Taeyong, Mark, Lucas, and Ten are expected to debut as a "concept" boy group before the end of the year. Though they're being seen as a "concept" group, they're not a special project unit because they're reportedly planning more comebacks after their debut.

Stay tuned for updates!

  1. EXO
  2. Baekhyun
  3. Kai
  4. NCT
  5. WayV
  6. SHINee
  7. Taemin
  8. Taeyong
  9. Mark
  10. TEN
  11. Lucas
  12. SM ENTERTAINMENT
14 20,358 Share 66% Upvoted

2

DisplayName9751,542 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

I think it's a smart move. It's like a dream team for all SM fans. I only hope that this unit won't bother each group's comebacks and promotions.

Share

1

love_isplus211,429 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

OK this sounds powerful but I hope it won’t be like maxstep

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Giriboy
Giriboy stands alone in 'Party is Over' MV
51 minutes ago   0   264

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND