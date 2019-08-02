SM Entertainment responds to rumors of Taemin, Kai & Baekhyun, Taeyong & Mark, and Lucas & Ten debuting as 'super boy group'

SM Entertainment has responded to rumors of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT's Taeyong and Mark, and WayV's Lucas and Ten debuting as a 'super boy group.'



On August 2, SME told media outlets, "An official announcement will be released on August 8," exciting fans.



As previously reported, Taemin, Kai, Baekhyun, Taeyong, Mark, Lucas, and Ten are expected to debut as a "concept" boy group before the end of the year. Though they're being seen as a "concept" group, they're not a special project unit because they're reportedly planning more comebacks after their debut.



Stay tuned for updates!

