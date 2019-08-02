Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gary jumps in the pool in 'Purple Bikini' 19+ MV

Gary has dropped his music video for "Purple Bikini"!

In the MV, the rapper is surrounded by women in purple bikinis as he jumps in a pool. "Purple Bikini" is about not being able to get a woman in a purple bikini out of your mind, and it's Gary's first release since "Sun" featuring Chancellor last year.

Watch Gary's "Purple Bikini" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

 

