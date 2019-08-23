Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kang Daniel reveals intense dance practice for 'Horizon'

Kang Daniel has revealed his intense dance practice for "Horizon".

In the dance practice video above, Kang Daniel gets on stage with his full dance crew to show off his moves. "Horizon" is a track from Kang Daniel's official solo debut EP album 'Color on Me', which featured "What Are You Up To" as the title song.

ZyeLurve55 pts 19 hours ago
19 hours ago

That was purrrfect, Daniel! Love it.

Sminsky176 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Hot and sexy like Daniel in red suit.

Share

