Kang Daniel reveals intense dance practice for 'Horizon'

Kang Daniel has revealed his intense dance practice for "Horizon".
In the dance practice video above, Kang Daniel gets on stage with his full dance crew to show off his moves. "Horizon" is a track from Kang Daniel's official solo debut EP album 'Color on Me', which featured "What Are You Up To" as the title song.
Watch Kang Daniel's "Horizon" dance practice video above!
