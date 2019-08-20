Ji Chang Wook, Won Jin Ah, and more attend first script reading full of laughter for 'Melting Me Softly'

The cast and crew of tvN's new Sat-Sun romantic comedy 'Melting Me Softly' recently attended their first script reading, full of laughter and great chemistry!

Directed by Shin Woo Chul of 'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon' and 'The Lady in Dignity' and written by scriptwriter Baek Mi Kyung of 'Lovers in Paris', 'Secret Garden', and more, 'Melting Me Softly' tells the strange, sci-fi romance story of a man and a woman who decide to take part in a 24-hour human freezing experiment. However, due to an accident, the pair wake up 20 years later, not 24-hours.

Lead actor Ji Chang Wook takes on the role of a popular variety PD Ma Dong Chan, a man full of passion for his work. Lead actress Won Jin Ah plays the role of Go Mi Ran, a hardworking woman prepared to take on any part-time job to make meets end. The two stars will be joined by Yoon Se Ah, Lim Won Hee, Shim Hyung Tak, Jeon Soo Kyung, Golden Child's Bomin, and more for a hilarious time-skip adventure.



Check out the cast and crew's script reading site above! The series will premiere some time after 'Arthdal Chronicles' Part 3, later this year.

