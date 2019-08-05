Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Brand New Music trainees from 'Produce X 101' drop dance practice video for original song 'Go Get Her'

AKP STAFF

The Brand New Music trainees from 'Produce X 101' are back with a special treat for their fans!


On August 5, the former contestants from the agency - Lee Eun Sang, Yoon Jung Hwan, Hong Seong Jun, and Kim Si Hun - released a dance video for their original song "Go Get Her," which they famously performed as their audition song on the first episode of the survival program. The group, who composed the song themselves, is currently training under the working name 'BRANDNEWZ.' 

Meanwhile, trainee Lee Eun Sang will be debuting with 'Produce X 101' project group X1 later this month after having acquired the coveted 'X' rank in the finale of the show.

Check out the full "Go Get Her" dance video above!

Blue1671 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

Isn't Lee Eun Sang in X1? I thought he was the X?

Gold_Chilli190 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

Not bad for trainees. 👍🏻

