Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

TRCNG reveal highlight medley of 2nd single album 'Rising'

AKP STAFF

TRCNG have revealed the highlight medley for their upcoming 2nd single album 'Rising'.

The MV teaser for TRCNG's title track "Missing" is already out, but now you can take a listen to the rest of their songs on the album. As previously reported, the single album will contain a message of hope for all youth who are chasing their dreams.

TRCNG's 'Rising' drops on August 5 KST. 

  1. TRCNG
  2. RISING
0 575 Share 50% Upvoted
Giriboy
Giriboy stands alone in 'Party is Over' MV
51 minutes ago   0   264

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND