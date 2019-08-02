TRCNG have revealed the highlight medley for their upcoming 2nd single album 'Rising'.
The MV teaser for TRCNG's title track "Missing" is already out, but now you can take a listen to the rest of their songs on the album. As previously reported, the single album will contain a message of hope for all youth who are chasing their dreams.
TRCNG's 'Rising' drops on August 5 KST.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
1
1
Posted by58 minutes ago
TRCNG reveal highlight medley of 2nd single album 'Rising'
TRCNG have revealed the highlight medley for their upcoming 2nd single album 'Rising'.
0 575 Share 50% Upvoted
Log in to comment