TRCNG reveal highlight medley of 2nd single album 'Rising'

TRCNG have revealed the highlight medley for their upcoming 2nd single album 'Rising'.



The MV teaser for TRCNG's title track "Missing" is already out, but now you can take a listen to the rest of their songs on the album. As previously reported, the single album will contain a message of hope for all youth who are chasing their dreams.



TRCNG's 'Rising' drops on August 5 KST.



