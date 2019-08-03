Eun Ji Won & Lee Soo Geun play one last game to decide if the pair will go on 'prize trip' to Iceland on 'Kang's Kitchen 3'

On August 3, tvN's 'Kang's Kitchen' seasons 2 and 3 bid viewers farewell for a short while with its final episode, recapping key moments from the cast and crew's restaurant adventures and also airing the cast's meet-up approximately a month after filming ended.

During this post-season meet-up, the topic of Lee Soo Geun and Eun Ji Won's "prize" trip from 'New Journey To The West' season 6 came up. During this last season, Lee Soo Geun and Eun Ji Won paired up as a team and drew the luckiest prize of all - a trip to Iceland to see the aurora borealis!



At the time, both Lee Soo Geun and Eun Ji Won were reluctant to claim their "prize", as Lee Soo Geun dislikes flying long distances, and Eun Ji Won is simply a homebody. On this episode of 'Kang's Kitchen', both stars showed no change of attitude as they still wanted to call the entire trip off.

In the end, the pair bet on one last game to see if the trip would happen for real or not - if Eun Ji Won could correctly name the capital of Iceland, the pair would be free of their dreaded "prize" trip. But if he got the answer wrong, he and Lee Soo Geun would have to head off on their Iceland trip by the end of the month!

Do you think Eun Ji Won correctly named the capital city of Iceland? [SPOILER ALERT] No, he didn't! The singer came extremely close, naming Reykhoben(?) instead of Reykjavík. As a result, fans of the 'New Journey To The West' series can look forward to a brand new spin-off season featuring Lee Soo Geun and Eun Ji Won's big Iceland trip, coming soon!