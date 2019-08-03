Samuel Kim sends his thanks toward fans for celebrating his 2-year anniversary since debut

On August 3, solo artist Samuel Kim shared a sincere word of thanks toward his fans, for celebrating his 2nd anniversary since debut.

He wrote, "This is Kim Samuel. To everyone who congratulated me on my 2-year anniversary since debut, to Garnets, thank you. Lately, I've been having a hard time mentally and emotionally, but thanks to the love and cheers from Garnets, I gained strength and courage. To become a stronger person, I will not forget my beginnings and these feelings inside me. Just like the tree in this picture, I'll do my best to have a bigger heart, deeper thoughts, and grow into a better person. I will repay Garnets who are waiting for me with great music. Once again, thank you for congratulating me on my 2-year anniversary."





Meanwhile, Samuel Kim is currently involved in a legal dispute with his former label, Brave Entertainment. The idol's father also recently passed away, shocking the K-Pop industry.



