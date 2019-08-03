Check out a compilation of Song Min Ho's amazing art from 'Kang's Kitchen 3'!

On August 3, tvN's 'Kang's Kitchen' seasons 2 and 3 aired its final episode, packed full of unaired footage, the cast members' reflections, and more!

During this episode, 'Kang's Kitchen' also highlighted all of the amazing paintings that cast member WINNER's Song Min Ho personally painted throughout the series, in order to hang as decoration inside the restaurant. Despite long hours at the restaurant as well as back at the dorm to prepare ingredients, Song Min Ho managed bust out 4 stunning paintings, expressing himself through bold colors and forms.

Watch above to see all of Song Min Ho's paintings in action, as well as some of his process work!