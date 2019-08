Crush is definitely a seasoned artist, and the singer dropped his song "Looking 4" where he not only shows off his impeccable singing skills but also his rap skills!

The song stands strongly on its' own without a music video as it takes on a new side of R&B through his smooth singing and rapping. The song is further supplemented with some beautiful vocals by Joyce Wrice.

Take a listen to the song above. What do you think?