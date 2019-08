CLC is making a comeback and it seems like they're keeping their fierce concept going with their digital single "Devil".

The first teaser image doesn't reveal much, but we are definitely reminded of the group's previous release "Goblin" and fans are hoping to see more of the group's fierceness. The image teaser shows off the song title in bold pink lettering across a purple background.

It seems like the single is set to drop on September 6th. Are you excited?