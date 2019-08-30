Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

1

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

BTS reveal meeting Madonna backstage at 'Billboard Music Awards' in behind-the-scenes video

AKP STAFF

BTS revealed their meeting with Madonna when they were backstage at the '2019 Bilboard Music Awards'.

In their latest 'BTS Episode' on the group's BANGTANTV YouTube channel, fans got to see what went behind the scenes with the members at the 'Billboard Music Awards' this past May. BTS got to meet  Madonna, who greeted them in Korean saying, "Hello." 

The BTS members were visibly surprised and nervous about meeting the legendary American artist, and RM expressed, "I'm shaking." Madonna responded, "Why? Because of the stage? It never ends."

Watch BTS's latest behind-the-scenes episode above!

  1. BTS
  2. MADONNA
  3. BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS
0 876 Share 75% Upvoted
JUNGKOOK ISLAND BY BAIDU JJK BAR
4 hours ago   8   5,212
JUNGKOOK ISLAND BY BAIDU JJK BAR
4 hours ago   8   5,212
BTS, Jin
BTS Jin’s Adorable Kiss on the Cheek
9 hours ago   3   9,575
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel reveals official fan club name!
1 day ago   35   25,877

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND