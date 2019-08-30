BTS reveal meeting Madonna backstage at 'Billboard Music Awards' in behind-the-scenes video

BTS revealed their meeting with Madonna when they were backstage at the '2019 Bilboard Music Awards'.
In their latest 'BTS Episode' on the group's BANGTANTV YouTube channel, fans got to see what went behind the scenes with the members at the 'Billboard Music Awards' this past May. BTS got to meet Madonna, who greeted them in Korean saying, "Hello."
The BTS members were visibly surprised and nervous about meeting the legendary American artist, and RM expressed, "I'm shaking." Madonna responded, "Why? Because of the stage? It never ends."
Watch BTS's latest behind-the-scenes episode above!
