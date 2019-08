Kang Daniel has landed an advertising deal with Mexicana Chicken!

On August 22nd, the major fried chicken franchise announced that they had signed a one year contract with Daniel to be a model for their brand. Daniel has been modeling for the brand since he was in Wanna One member in 2017, and has brought about a positive outcome. It seems like that is the reason why he was offered the deal again.



Daniel will be helping marketing and promoting new items. Congratulations to him.