8

1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

TVXQ's Yunho reveals photo shoot with his handsome friends

TVXQ's Yunho has revealed a photo shoot with his handsome friends.

On August 21, Yunho shared 2 sets of photo shoots with his longtime friends - one in matching white t-shirts and jeans and another in sleek suits. He wrote, "'Photo shoot with friends' It was so much fun, and I was surprised to see the cuts came out better than I thought. I was able to have fun shooting the entire time because of the precious people around me, which makes me happy and thankful! Thank you so much to the staff."  

Take a look at Yunho's photo shoot below!

amu_jane812 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

😧😧😧😧😧😧😧😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 so many beautiful men 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀

