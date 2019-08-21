TVXQ's Yunho reveals photo shoot with his handsome friends

TVXQ's Yunho has revealed a photo shoot with his handsome friends.



On August 21, Yunho shared 2 sets of photo shoots with his longtime friends - one in matching white t-shirts and jeans and another in sleek suits. He wrote, "'Photo shoot with friends' It was so much fun, and I was surprised to see the cuts came out better than I thought. I was able to have fun shooting the entire time because of the precious people around me, which makes me happy and thankful! Thank you so much to the staff."



Take a look at Yunho's photo shoot below!

