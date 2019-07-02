Shinhwa's Minwoo says he wants to get married next after Eric + looking for a good partner

On the July 1 broadcast of JTBC's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator', the star chefs of the show explored Shinhwa member Minwoo's refrigerator, after working with fellow member Junjin's last week.

During the broadcast, MC Kim Sung Joo mentioned, "Eric was the first member to get married in Shinhwa. How do you feel when you see Eric, married?"

Both Minwoo and Junjin chimed, "We're envious," and Junjin added, "When we lived together in dorms, we talked about something like this once. After we all get married, if we end up having 6 sons, even if they're not exactly the same age we should make Shinhwa Junior."

Next, to the question, "The member who will get married next after Eric?" both Minwoo and Junjin chose themselves. Here, Minwoo shared, "My brother is 12 years older than me, and my oldest niece/nephew gave birth to a son, so I'm now a grandfather. When I saw that the little niece/nephew I used to adore so much had a child, I felt strange. It made me feel like it's starting to become too late."

Smiling goofily, Minwoo said to the camera, "If there's anyone out there who's interested in me... I'm looking for a good partner." Check out the clip from this week's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' above!

