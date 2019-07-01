Yoochun personally delivers final apology to press outside court after receiving his sentence

Immediately after his court sentencing on the morning of July 2, singer/actor Yoochun stood in front of press outside the Gyeonggi District Court Office, to personally deliver his apology once again.

On this day, the court sentenced Yoochun to 10 months of prison if he violates any additional laws within a probation period of 2 years. The star was also fined 1.4 million KRW (~ 1,200 USD).

After receiving his sentence, Yoochun stated, "I would like to bow my head in sincere apology once again for causing so many people concerns. And I will try my best to live an honest life, volunteering for the community. I will make sure to do so. I'm sorry."



When asked to say a word to his fans, Yoochun choked up and simply remarked, "I'm sorry... I am just very sorry and sorry to my fans." To the question of whether or not he will appeal the court's decision, Yoochun only stated, "I'm sorry. I will live a proper, honest life."