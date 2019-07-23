Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Seventeen's Dino dances to Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' for 'Dino's Danceology'

AKP STAFF

Seventeen's Dino revealed a new dance video for his 'Dino's Danceology' series.

Dino's latest choreography creation is set to Jonas Brothers' upbeat song "Sucker", and he takes fans by the beach in the video above. 

Check out Dino's new choreography video, and watch his previous one for Chris Brown's "Undecided" if you missed it.

  1. Dino
  2. Seventeen
MOlilara51 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Good luck Dino ! You are the best.

Who the hell disliking this.

thealigirl81,135 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

the choreography really matched the song well

