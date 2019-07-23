Seventeen's Dino revealed a new dance video for his 'Dino's Danceology' series.
Dino's latest choreography creation is set to Jonas Brothers' upbeat song "Sucker", and he takes fans by the beach in the video above.
Check out Dino's new choreography video, and watch his previous one for Chris Brown's "Undecided" if you missed it.
Seventeen's Dino dances to Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' for 'Dino's Danceology'
