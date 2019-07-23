Music Works reveals future plans for Kim Guk Heon & Song Yu Vin after 'Produce x 101'

Music Works revealed the label's future plans for Kim Guk Heon and Song Yu Vin after 'Produce x 101'.



Fans of MYTEEN's Yuvin (Song Yu Vin) and Gukheon (Kim Guk Heon) are curious when they can see them next, and on July 23, their agency Music Works announced, "We're having thorough internal discussions regarding the future activities of Kim Guk Heon and Song Yu Vin. Plans will be carried out with respect of the artists' opinions. We'll provide support, so our artists can promote actively."



Kim Guk Heon was eliminated before the finale of 'Produce x 101', and Song Yu Vin was eliminated on the finale. Stay tuned for updates on the two MYTEEN members.

