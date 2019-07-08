Rookie group 1Team drops highlight medley for comeback album 'Just'

1Team has unveiled the highlight medley video for their second mini album, 'Just.'



The group's agency LiveWorks Company released the video through their official homepage and social media channels. The highlight medley features three new songs from the group, title track "Rolling Rolling," "Tak!," and "Ice In The Cup."



The video also reveals that the group has worked with production team Devine Channel for the album, who has worked with some of K-pop's most popular acts, including BTS and EXO.



Meanwhile, 1Team plans to commemorate their first comeback through a special 'fan-con' in Seoul on July 10. 'Just' will be released the next day on July 11.

Check out the full highlight medley above!