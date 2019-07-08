Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

35

6

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Big Hit Entertainment responds to rumors BTS will be holding concert in Seoul this October

AKP STAFF

BTS will possibly be bringing the 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour to Seoul this fall.

On July 9, BTS's agency Big Hit Entertainment responded to rumors of the October concert, stating: "We will announce it when the concert schedule is confirmed."

The announcement comes a day after one Korean media outlet reported that the group would be playing the Seoul Olympic Stadium at the end of October as part of their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' stadium world tour.

Meanwhile, 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' began in May and has since moved through eight different cities in five countries overall, the United States, Brazil, England, France, and Japan.

Stay tuned for more news regarding BTS's 2019 tour schedule!

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
9 7,523 Share 85% Upvoted

3

Sofia96330 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Oh yes pleeeease dear Lord! I will be in Seoul in October-November!!!

Share

-1

Tvshoworldf53 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaah!! im so happy

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Eunji, Hyunsik, V, Seunghee, Yerin, Taeyeon, ONEWE, Seulgi, Onew, Bang Chan, Heechul, The Boyz, Momo, Park Ji Hoon
Idols with the most artistic signatures
3 hours ago   5   21,036
Eunji, Hyunsik, V, Seunghee, Yerin, Taeyeon, ONEWE, Seulgi, Onew, Bang Chan, Heechul, The Boyz, Momo, Park Ji Hoon
Idols with the most artistic signatures
3 hours ago   5   21,036

allkpop in your Inbox