Big Hit Entertainment responds to rumors BTS will be holding concert in Seoul this October

BTS will possibly be bringing the 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour to Seoul this fall.



On July 9, BTS's agency Big Hit Entertainment responded to rumors of the October concert, stating: "We will announce it when the concert schedule is confirmed."



The announcement comes a day after one Korean media outlet reported that the group would be playing the Seoul Olympic Stadium at the end of October as part of their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' stadium world tour.



Meanwhile, 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' began in May and has since moved through eight different cities in five countries overall, the United States, Brazil, England, France, and Japan.



Stay tuned for more news regarding BTS's 2019 tour schedule!