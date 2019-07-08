Idols with the most artistic signatures

Many K-Pop idols are known for having special talents asides from their roles as singers and dancers. In fact, some idols show their artistic capabilities through everything they do, including their signatures. Check out these amazing artistic K-Pop signatures!

Red Velvet’s Seulgi

Red Velvet’s Seulgi has a signature that is famous in the K-Pop industry. She’s incorporated her nickname “Teddy Bear Seulgi” into her autograph!

GFriend’s Yerin

All the GFriend members have amazing signatures, and Yerin is no exception. Her cute signature is characterized by an adorable heart drawing.

Stray Kids’ Chan

Stray Kids’ Chan features one of his signature doodles: the dinosaur. Fans have noticed that the dinosaur is also “CB” backwards!

Apink’s Eunji

Apink’s Eunji’s signature is simply impressive. Her creatively truly shines through the incredibly detailed panda that is part of her signature.

Super Junior’s Heechul

Super Junior’s Heechul is known for having multiple signatures. One of his most elaborate signatures includes a full-on drawing!

TWICE’s Momo

TWICE’s Momo has a memorable signature that is supposed to look like a slug. It’s absolutely adorable and has Korean and Japanese for “mo.”

Taeyeon

Taeyeon has used the butterfly as a major recurring theme in her performances. The butterfly is even in her classy signature!

SHINee’s Onew

SHINee’s Onew has a one-of-a-kind signature. He includes a unique drawing that resembles a face in his signature.

CLC’s Seunghee

CLC’ Seunghee has an absolutely adorable, not to mention incredibly creative signature that features a cute little duck.

Park Jihoon

Park Jihoon has a super cool signature that is simple, yet unique. He signs his name with a winking smiley face next to it.

BtoB’s Hyunsik

BtoB’s Hyunsik has an unbeatable signature that is simple, but creative. His signature looks exactly like a smiling face!

THE BOYZ’s New

THE BOYZ member New unleashed his creativity in his signature by including a small doodle of Patrick Star from Spongebob.

BTS’ V

BTS’ V has an absolutely elegant signature with big artistic loops tying his name together.