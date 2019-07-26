Park Bo Ram reveals sweet summer MV for 'Do As I Like'

Park Bo Ram has dropped her track for "Do As I Like".
"Do As I Like" is Park Bo Ram's first release since she signed with Huayi Brothers last October, and it's a sweet, romantic song about finding love that makes you happy. The music video follows the singer as she has fun on a summer beach.
Listen to Park Bo Ram's "Do As I Like" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
