Music Video
14 minutes ago

Park Bo Ram reveals sweet summer MV for 'Do As I Like'

Park Bo Ram has dropped her track for "Do As I Like".

"Do As I Like" is Park Bo Ram's first release since she signed with Huayi Brothers last October, and it's a sweet, romantic song about finding love that makes you happy. The music video follows the singer as she has fun on a summer beach.

Listen to Park Bo Ram's "Do As I Like" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

