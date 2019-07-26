Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

D1CE give dance preview teaser of debut title track 'Wake Up'

D1CE have revealed a dance preview teaser of their debut title track "Wake Up".

"Wake Up" is the title song of D1CE's debut mini album 'Wake up: Roll the World', and fans get a sneak peek at the choreography in the 'dance preview' teaser video above. 

Listen to D1CE's album highlight medley here if you missed it, and stay tuned for the 'Wake Up' album to drop on August 1 KST.

