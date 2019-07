Kang Daniel has unveiled a special teaser clip!

As fans await his impending solo debut, Kang Daniel revealed a short behind-the-scenes footage taken during his studio sessions and his conceptual photo shoot. Towards the end of the clip, the lyrics from a part of the title track "Color On me" sings: "Tell me whatever you'd like to say, fallin' fallin'".

Are you excited for Kang Daniel's solo journey? Hold on for just a few more days, until July 25!