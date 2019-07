ITZY has finally made their comeback with their mini-album 'IT'z ICY' and the girls are starting to make their rounds on variety shows.

The members will be appearing on 'Idol Room' on July 30 and this trailer for their episode has fans counting down the hours till their episode. It seems like ITZY prepared a dance medley of some of their JYP seniors, including Wonder Girls, TWICE, miss A, and JYP himself.

Check out their dance moves in the episode trailer above.