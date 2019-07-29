Streamer 'Sseungnyangie' abuses his dog during live broadcast + tries to argue when police are called to his apartment saying he can do whatever he wants to his pet

Netizens are enraged at streamer Sseungyangie for his rude actions and abusive behavior towards his pet dog. Sseungyangie is a streamer on multiple platforms including Twitch and Afreeca TV, where he shows his daily life.

The streamer was seen hitting his dog named Taeyang while streaming, upsetting viewers with his actions. This is not the first time he has been wrapped up in controversy for animal abuse, having been reported multiple times since 2017.

When a concerned netizen called the police to his apartment, Sseungyangie didn't stop his broadcast but began to act confrontational with the officers. When told that he shouldn't hit his dog, the streamer replied: "I can do whatever I want". After the officers left, he told his viewers "I warned you. They can't do anything to me if I hit my dog."

Netizens are enraged at this streamer's outright rudeness to the police and viewers, as well as his abuse towards his dog, and are calling for him to punished for his actions.