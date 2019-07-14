Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Hyomin X JustaTee drop their MV teaser for upcoming single 'Cabinet'

T-ara's Hyomin has released the MV teaser for her new summer bop, "Cabinet".

 
Hyomin collaborated with Vietnamese R&B artist JustaTee for this upcoming single, and has also released a teaser image "Cabinet" on her Instagram. 

  

The video teaser hints at a bright and fun pop sound that perfectly encapsulating the feeling of hot summer days by the beach. 

Check out the teaser above and look out for the full release of the "Cabinet" music video on V Live Jul 16th and the full song on July 17th. 

