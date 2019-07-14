Singer-Songwriter Kevin Oh releases studio version of self-composed 'Super Band' audition song 'Remember'

By popular demand, JTBC'Super Band' semi-finalist, Kevin Oh has released a studio version of his original song "Remember", which he performed for the first time for his 'Super Band' audition in episode two.

Both the song and his emotional performance received high praise from the judges and the public as requests quickly flooded in from viewers to release the song.



While the original song and performance only incorporated vocals and an acoustic guitar, the recorded version heightens the emotions of the lyrics and melody by adding in a cello harmony performed by fellow 'Super Band' contestant, Park Chan Young.





When asked about "Remember", the singer commented,

"I wrote this song as if I was writing a letter to an innocent version of myself from the past. The newly added cello melody performed by Park Chan Young also makes the song hit on a deeper level. Even though this is being released after the end of 'Super Band', I hope you can still give "Remember" lots of love and support."

The Korean-American singer also hinted at a possible new start for his music career as part of a band made up with other contestants he met on the show.

Kevin Oh was eliminated from 'Super Band' on the second to last episode of the show, while part of the team, 'Aftermoon'.

"Remember" has so far only been made available on Korean music streaming sites, but check out the original performance of the song below!