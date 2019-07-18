Henry reveals OST MV for his romantic theme song 'Fall in Luv', for 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'

Henry is up first as the voice behind 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung's OST Part.1, "Fall in Luv"!

The romantic OST serves as the ending track for 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung', starring Shin Se Kyung and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo. The fictional story of 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' revolves around the Joseon dynasty's first ever female historian, and the kingdom's problematic second prince who operates as an erotic romance novelist at night.

Check out the OST MV for Henry's "Fall in Luv" above! Make sure to catch 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' airing every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:55 PM KST on MBC!

