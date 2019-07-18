Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF

'World Klass' introduces bright-eyed 9th trainee Woong Gi from Korea

Mnet's global male idol survival program 'World Klass' has another trainee from Korea to introduce - 9th member Woong Gi!

According to his profile, Woong Gi's specialties include vocals and acting. Even from his single profile image, you can tell by his bright eyes and youthful style that he's one of the energetic, younger trainees!

Meanwhile, Mnet's 'World Klass', premiering this September, is an idol survival program aiming to produce a worldwide boy group named TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra). Among 20 total contestants, only 10 will be selected as final members. 

0 55
