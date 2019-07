VERIVERY have now confirmed their comeback for this July 31 at 6 PM KST, with their 1st single album, 'Veri-Chill'!

This will mark VERIVERY's first comeback in approximately 3 months since the release of their 2nd mini album 'Veri-Able', as well as their 2nd ever comeback since their debut in January of this year.

Look forward to even more information on VERIVERY's return with title track "Tag Tag Tag"!