The members of rookie boy group Dongkiz are off to hunt down some ghosts, in their first comeback MV teaser!

Dongkiz will be making a comeback this July 22 at 12 PM KST with their 2nd single "BlockBuster". Made up of members Wondae, Kyungyoon, Moonik, Jaechan, and Jonghyung, Dongkiz debuted back in April of this year with their 1st single "Nom".



Beware of ghosts and creepy props in Dongkiz's "BlockBuster" MV teaser, above!