EXO-CBX sing a sweet OST 'Be My Love' for Playlist web drama 'Love Playlist 4'

Ongoing Playlist web drama 'Love Playlist' season 4 has finally released the full, sweet MV for EXO-CBX's "Be My Love"!

The sweet, romantic OST "Be My Love" has served as the background theme song for the entirety of 'Love Playlist' season 4 until now, and fans have been dying for the official OST release! Now, the track is finally set to drop online this July 17 at 6 PM KST on various music sites.

The EXO-CBX OST is also particularly meaningful for EXO-Ls, as fans get a chance to listen to member Xiumin's voice in a new song again, as the star enlisted for his mandatory service earlier this year. Check out the OST MV, containing key scenes from 'Love Playlist' season 4 starring Kim Sae Ron and Bae Hyun Sung, above!