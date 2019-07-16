Sungwoon wins #1 on this week's 'The Show' with 'Blue'

HOTSHOT/Wanna One's Sungwoon took home his first #1 win after returning with his latest solo title track "Blue", on this week's broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

On this episode, the 1st place nominees were: Sungwoon with "Blue", (G)I-DLE with "Uh-Oh", and ATEEZ with "Aurora". In the end, Sungwoon was the victor with his emotional title track "Blue"!

Meanwhile, performers on this week's 'The Show' included Nature, 1Team, Parc Jae Jung, fromis_9, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, A.C.E, Limitless, and more. Check out Sungwoon's eye-catching performances of "Blue" and "Bluemaze" below!