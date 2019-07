Baekhyun is gearing up for his solo debut with mini-album 'City Lights.' The EXO member revealed a set of teaser images and a concept film today.

Both the teaser images and concept film highlight his good looks and the sophisticated and sultry vibe of his comeback. It seems like Baekhyun will be going for a smooth R&B vibe and fans are here for it!

Check out the concept film above and the remaining teaser image below.