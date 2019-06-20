Target cover choreography for BTS' 'Boy with Luv'

Target have dropped their cover for BTS's "Boy with Luv"!
The idol group go over the choreography moves for BTS's most recent hit track, and they give a different flair than what BTS bring to the stage. Target's most recent release was "Beautiful" this past April.
Check out Target's BTS choreography cover above and the original below!
