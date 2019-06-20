Seo In Young says 'Bar Persona' co-host Fei is the prettiest from miss A

Seo In Young revealed Fei is the prettiest miss A member.



At the June 20th press conference for the upcoming beauty show 'Bar Persona', Seo In Young expressed, "It's been a while since I've done a beauty show, and I'm happy I'll be doing a beauty show where I can have fun. It's important what kind of co-host you have, and I was happy to hear it would be Fei. I think Fei is the prettiest from miss A. She has a sexy body, and she dances well. I didn't know what kind of personality she has. We eventually met, and it was like we knew each other before. We talked a lot."



She continued, "Seo Ok teacher currently does makeup for idols, so I learned tips. I shared a lot of things I've been doing for a while, and it's an environment where you have fun talking with friends and sharing beauty tips. We've done 2 filming sessions, but I think we got enough for a year of content."





SBS's 'Bar Persona' premieres on June 24 KST.