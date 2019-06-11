Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

OnlyOneOf reveal 'wave' version of 'Time Leap' MV

OnlyOneOf have revealed the 'wave' version of their music video for "Time Leap".

In the 'wave' MV, the rookie idol group sings one of their debut tracks "Time Leap" in front of a large water projection. "Time Leap" along with "savanna" are title tracks from OnlyOneOf's debut album '... (dot point jump)'.

Check out OnlyOneOf's "Time Leap" 'wave' MV above and the original here if you missed it.

