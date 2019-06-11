Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

29

8

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 11 days ago

Jun Hyun Moo to feature as guest on 'Knowing Brothers'

AKP STAFF

Jun Hyun Moo will be featuring as a guest on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'.

On June 11, reports revealed Jun Hyun Moo would be filming for the variety talk show on the 13th with JTBC announcer Kang Ji Young. The last time Jun Hyun Moo guested on 'Knowing Brothers' was in 2016, but he's said to be good friends and regularly keep in touch with cast members Kang Ho Dong and Lee Soo Geun

In other news, Jun Hyun Moo was recently rumored to be dating Youngji's sister Heo Song Yeon.

  1. Jun Hyun Moo
  2. KNOWING BROTHERS
5 5,135 Share 78% Upvoted

2

Adicty274 pts 11 days ago 0
11 days ago

Ohhh you know it’s about to go down about his past relationship

Share

1

Azure_Aurora847 pts 11 days ago 0
11 days ago

i would like to see Kim Gura or Yoo Jae Suk as well.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,436

allkpop in your Inbox