Jun Hyun Moo to feature as guest on 'Knowing Brothers'

Jun Hyun Moo will be featuring as a guest on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'.



On June 11, reports revealed Jun Hyun Moo would be filming for the variety talk show on the 13th with JTBC announcer Kang Ji Young. The last time Jun Hyun Moo guested on 'Knowing Brothers' was in 2016, but he's said to be good friends and regularly keep in touch with cast members Kang Ho Dong and Lee Soo Geun.



In other news, Jun Hyun Moo was recently rumored to be dating Youngji's sister Heo Song Yeon.