Kim Hyung Jun's sexual assault case is reportedly lacking evidence for an indictment.
This past March, a bar employee accused Kim Hyung Jun of sexual assault, which the SS501 denied. On June 11, a rep from the Ilsan Eastern Provincial Police Agency reportedly stated Kim Hyung Jun's sexual assault case had been forward to prosecution with a recommendation of non-indictment.
A police source stated, "After investigation based on statements from both parties and what allegedly occurred, there was no evidence the accusations are true. As a result, the police decided to recommend non-indictment."
Stay tuned for updates.
Kim Hyung Jun's sexual assault case reportedly lacks evidence for indictment
