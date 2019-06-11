Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

48

16

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 11 days ago

Kim Hyung Jun's sexual assault case reportedly lacks evidence for indictment

Kim Hyung Jun's sexual assault case is reportedly lacking evidence for an indictment.

This past March, a bar employee accused Kim Hyung Jun of sexual assault, which the SS501 denied. On June 11, a rep from the Ilsan Eastern Provincial Police Agency reportedly stated Kim Hyung Jun's sexual assault case had been forward to prosecution with a recommendation of non-indictment. 

A police source stated, "After investigation based on statements from both parties and what allegedly occurred, there was no evidence the accusations are true. As a result, the police decided to recommend non-indictment."

Stay tuned for updates. 

lovinmama33 11 days ago
11 days ago

I swear I'm getting sick of these kinds of stories. Why do people do this stuff. It takes attention away for women who have actually suffered attacks and more and makes it harder to believe when someone comes forward with real information. Please STOP targeting people because you think there's a few dollars in it for you or you think you can get 15 minutes of fame or sympathy for a lie. Being assaulted is not something to play with. I think Celebrities should drink and party at their private homes to avoid this kind of crap.

Sissya895 11 days ago
11 days ago

All this sexual assault/harassment story. There coming to light like mushroom ( i don't know if i said it right). Some are true and some aren't. I feel sorry for kim hyun jun and other people who are really innocent, and their image be destroyed like nothing. But those who are guilty they deserve the punishment.

