Noir dance in the rain in 'Doom Doom' MV teaser

Noir have dropped their music video teaser for "Doom Doom"!
The MV teaser features the Noir members dancing in the rain and the high-energy beat and choreography for their upcoming song. "Doom Doom" the title track of their 3rd mini album 'ABYSS', which drops on June 12 KST.
Check out Noir's MV teaser above!
Posted by 11 days ago
