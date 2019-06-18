Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Netmarble's 'BTS World' teases upcoming unit OST Part. 3 featuring RM & SUGA!

Most of you have already guessed it by now; the upcoming 'BTS World' OST Part.3 will feature a hip-hop unit all fans have been looking forward to - BTS's RM and SUGA!

A brief snippet of the lyrics from RM x SUGA's upcoming unit OST reads, "Sometimes, I question if all of this is just a dream." So far, the 'BTS World' OST series has given birth to unit tracks "Dream Glow" by Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Charli XCX, as well as "A Brand New Day" by j-Hope, V, and Zara Larsson.

Do you think RM and SUGA's upcoming OST will also feature a special artist? You can find out this June 21 at 6 PM KST!

smie_04219 pts 3 days ago
3 days ago

Lesss Gooooo!!!! We're already waiting for it!!! :)

sahithyaaj56 pts 3 days ago
3 days ago

All rappers out there gonna get killed when 2 of K - Pops best rappers coming together!!!!!!!! RM x SUGA!!!!! Is it just me or when V and J Hope were the second group to be announced, the next second I was just waiting since then for Rm x Suga. Plz come soon!!! Good Luck for the song!!! Show em ppl what you got KINGS❤️💜💜💜💜💜These rappers gonna pave more for BTS

