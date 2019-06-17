Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

41

75

Misc
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 5 days ago

Jeon So Mi reveals a close look at her daily life and behind the scenes in 'FOLLOW SOMI'

AKP STAFF

Jeon So Mi treated fans with a close look at her life with a 'FOLLOW SOMI' episode released on Youtube channel, 'Dingo TV.'

These shots include scenes from her daily life in high school, jamming out to BLACKPINK Jennie's "Solo," and on the move for her promotional schedules. We also get to hear her thoughts on self-discovery and debuting as a solo artist after being in I.O.I.

Somi's long-awaited debut single "Birthday" has recently been released. 

Are you happy that Somi is finally here with content? 

  1. Jeon So Mi
11 7,942 Share 35% Upvoted

6

lolhaha1 pt 5 days ago 1
5 days ago

Her 1st single was terrible, Somi shines in a group but not as a solo. She is so untalented, her vocals are terrible even as a talk singer or rapper. She has no charisma or is unique enough to stand alone on stage. Should've stuck with Itzy and played the long game rather than being greedy for a solo career. She can dance, but that's about it. Watching her on Knowing Bros, she was severely outshined by AKMU in every aspect.

Share

1 more reply

2

jmnjme30 pts 5 days ago 0
5 days ago

Don't get me wrong... I love love love Somi, but this debut was was too premature for her at this stage. She is not prepared, and she still has not developed the stage presence she needs as a soloist. She's so used to being in a group that being by herself makes her kind of weak.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,084
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,439

allkpop in your Inbox