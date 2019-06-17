Jeon So Mi reveals a close look at her daily life and behind the scenes in 'FOLLOW SOMI'

Jeon So Mi treated fans with a close look at her life with a 'FOLLOW SOMI' episode released on Youtube channel, 'Dingo TV.'

These shots include scenes from her daily life in high school, jamming out to BLACKPINK Jennie's "Solo," and on the move for her promotional schedules. We also get to hear her thoughts on self-discovery and debuting as a solo artist after being in I.O.I.

Somi's long-awaited debut single "Birthday" has recently been released.

Are you happy that Somi is finally here with content?