Fans are wishing MONSTA X's leader Shownu a happy birthday. The idol star recently celebrated another year of his life on June 18 KST and fans are using the hashtag #HBDtoShownu to show their appreciation.

Happy birthday Shownu! Check out some fan appreciation tweets below.

when MONSTA X were asked if there's any downside with Shownu as the leader, not a single member have any complaint but instead they praise him, there's a reason why shownu is so loved and respected by many he is just a wonderful person.#HBDtoSHOWNU #셔누야_너라는_빛을_응원해 pic.twitter.com/bN51iscnkg — d-4 mx 💓 (@hyungwonope) June 17, 2019

in honor of shownu’s birthday,

here is a short compilation of some of shownu’s best quotes so we can all appreciate how absolutely adorable he is#HBDtoSHOWNU #셔누야_너라는_빛을_응원해 pic.twitter.com/5z0363XIl5 — shar #HBDtoSHOWNU (@ultsmx) June 17, 2019